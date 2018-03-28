A Look At The State Of School Integration 64 Years After Brown v. Board Of Education
Linda Brown Thompson of Brown v. Board of Education died this week. In 1954, the decision was supposed to desegregate schools. Now, 64 years later, NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Georgetown University law professor Sheryll Cashin about the effects.
Corrected: April 4, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
In this report, it's said that zero percent of black children in the nation attended a majority white school. That statistic was about black children in the South, not the nation.