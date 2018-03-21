Top Stories: Austin Bombing Suspect Dead; New Fed Chairman

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Austin Bombing Suspect Kills Himself In Explosion As Police Move In For Arrest.

-- In Hidden-Camera Exposé, Cambridge Analytica Executives Boast Of Role In Trump Win.

-- Fed's New Chairman Steps Into Spotlight Amid An Expected Rate Increase.

-- Illinois Primary: Democratic Congressman Wins Tight Race, GOP Governor Survives.

-- Section 230: A Key Legal Shield For Facebook, Google Is About To Change.

And here are more early headlines:

Government Shutdown Looms As Congress Negotiates Spending Bill. (Reuters)

Report: FEMA Didn't Answer When Puerto Rico Asked For Fuel. (AP)

Fourth Nor'Easter Strikes Northeast U.S. This Month. (Weather.com)

Evacuations Ordered Again As Storm Aims For Southern Calif. (Los Angeles Times)

Wreckage Of WWII Ship Discovered, Thought To Have Carried 5 Sullivan Brothers. (Des Moines Register)

