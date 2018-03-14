Kangaroo Crossing Sign Inquiry Leads To Its Demise

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, rising in defense of journalism. Staff at WOSU, the public radio station in Columbus, Ohio, were curious. They asked why city officials had a kangaroo crossing sign up on one street when there are no kangaroos in Ohio. Turns out a neighbor put it up years ago to be funny. And after WOSU inquired, the city this week removed the sign. Neighbors were mad. One wrote on Facebook that someone didn't have a sense of humor. Well, WOSU, kudos for doing your job. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.