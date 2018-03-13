Virginia Man Will Turn His Heartbreak Into Happiness For Others

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It wasn't meant to be for Steven Crocker. The Virginia man split with his girlfriend a month before he had planned to propose. He'd bought the ring and everything. After what he described as some sad music and lots of crying, Crocker decided to turn his heartbreak into happiness for another couple. He started a sort of contest where engaged couples can send in a video of their love story. Whoever Crocker connects with most gets the $1,700 ring. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.