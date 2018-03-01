Top Stories: More On Accused Fla. Shooter; White House Opioid Summit

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- A Clearer Picture Of Parkland Shooting Suspect Comes Into Focus.

-- President Trump Hosts Opioid Summit At The White House.

-- Russia's 'Fancy Bear' Reportedly Hacks German Government Network.

-- Australia Says Gun Amnesty Netted 57,000 Illegal Weapons.

And here are more early headlines:

Putin Warns NATO Defenses "Useless" Against New Russian Weapons. (CNN)

Significant Storm Poised To Strike West Coast. (AccuWeather)

West Virginia Teachers Remain Off The Job. (West Virginia Public Broadcasting)

U.S. Official Says Young Migrants In Shelters Have No Right To Abortion. (AP)

IRS Releases Calculator To Help Figure Out New Tax Withholdings. (IRS)

Egyptian Mummies Have The World's Oldest Tattoos. (BBC)

