Florida Woman Pays $493 Water Bill In Pennies

Dana McCool was really angry about her water bill. She owed nearly 500 bucks. McCool says her utility in Florida said she may have a leak, but a plumber came and didn't find one. And so she decided to pay but also protest. McCool went to the Deltona, Fla., water department and paid her $493 balance in pennies. I'm not going to lie. How exactly this punished the water department, I'm really not sure. Dana McCool, penny for your thoughts?