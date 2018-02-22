11-Year-Old Summoned For Jury Duty

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ever tried this excuse to get out of jury duty?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LUKE FOX: I'm 11 years old.

GREENE: Thing is, Luke Fox really is only 11, and yet, a jury summons was addressed to him at his home in Pennsylvania. He told KYW in Philadelphia that he'd serve. He knows what a jury does.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LUKE: They sit during the court case, and they listen to both sides of the story. Then, they go into the back room and discuss it and take a vote.

GREENE: The county said this was a glitch and that Luke does qualify for an exemption. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.