U.S. Flag-Bearer Erin Hamlin Misses Out On A Medal In Luge

Erin Hamlin was shut out from the podium in the women's singles luge at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Tuesday, as Germany went 1-2 and Canada took the bronze.

Hamlin, who in 2014 became the first American to win an Olympic medal in singles luge (winning bronze) finished with a combined time that was 0.680 behind the winner, Natalie Geisenberger, over four runs down the track at Alpensia's Olympic Sliding Center in South Korea.

It's the second consecutive gold for Geisenberger, who also won in Sochi. Her cumulative time was 3:05.232.

The silver went to Dajana Eitberger (0.367 back) and the bronze to Canada's Alex Gough.

On both Monday and Tuesday, many of the athletes clocked speeds of more than 75 mph.

Summer Britcher, who set a track record of 46.132 seconds on this luge course during Monday's runs, finished 19th.

The U.S. has already collected its second-ever medal in singles luge: Chris Mazdzer won a silver in the men's competition on Sunday. Before Mazdzer and Hamlin broke through, the U.S. had been winless in the singles luge since the sport's Olympic debut in 1964.

Hamlin, a native of upstate New York, was named the flag-bearer for the U.S. squad as they entered Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium for the opening ceremony last Friday.

Hamlin has said this Olympics, her fourth, would also be her last.

