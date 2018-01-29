© 2021
Hotel Valet Hands Ferrari Key To The Wrong Man

Published January 29, 2018 at 6:26 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. This is the story of a $300,000 Ferrari that was parked outside a Florida hotel. A guy was trying to impress a girl, so he asked the valet for his key, and he took a spin. Police pulled him over and said he had difficulty operating the Ferrari, which isn't surprising because it didn't belong to him. The actual owner is now suing the hotel. The driver was arrested for stealing a car, which he denies because he was handed the keys. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.