STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an old saying about newspaper work. Dog bites man is not news. Man bites dog, now that's news. And it happened in New Hampshire. People say a man tried to evade arrest by hiding under a pile of clothes when a police dog sniffed him out. The man allegedly choked and bit the dog. The man is now under arrest. And the police dog, or as some may call it, the poor little puppy, is feeling better and is back to work. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.