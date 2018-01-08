© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Congress Faces A Deadline; Iran Claims Protests Over

By Korva Coleman
Published January 8, 2018 at 9:15 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- A Small Fire Breaks Out On The Roof Of Trump Tower In NYC.

-- Iran's Revolutionary Guard Claims To Have Put Down Protests.

-- BBC Veteran Quits China Editor Post To Protest Gender Pay Gap.

-- SpaceX Rocket Launches Secret Government Payload Into Orbit.

-- Before Any New Business, Congress Has Plenty Of Old Business To Resolve.

And here are more early headlines:

Large Iranian Oil Tanker Still Burning Off China. (CNN)

Southern Calif. Faces Rain, Mudslide Risk After Wildfires. (KPCC)

Midwest, East To Get Hazardous Icy Conditions. (Weather.com)

Trump To Address American Farm Bureau Federation. (Politico)

Riders Observe World No Pants Subway Ride Day In D.C. (WTOP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman