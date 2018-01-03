© 2021
Top Stories: Trump Taunts North Korean Leader; Key Vacancies At Justice Dept.

By Korva Coleman
Published January 3, 2018 at 5:48 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Taunts Kim: My 'Nuclear Button' Is 'Much Bigger' Than Yours.

-- Senate Transforms With 2 New Democrats.

-- Key Vacancies At Justice Department 'Not A Recipe For Good Government'.

-- Immigration, Infrastructure And Iran: The President's Plans For 2018.

And here are more early headlines:

North Korea Restores Hotline With South Korea. (CNN)

Mormon Church Chief, Thomas S. Monson, Dies At 90. (Deseret News)

U.S. Coal Mining Deaths Increase In 2017. (West Virginia Public Broadcasting)

Drought May Return To Fire Ravaged California. (AP)

Powerball Jackpot Worth $440 Million; Drawing Tonight. (Powerball)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

