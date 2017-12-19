Top Stories: Derailed Amtrak Train Was Speeding; The Tax Cut, In Charts
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- NTSB: Amtrak Washington Train Doing 80 MPH In 30 MPH Zone.
-- U.S. Says North Korea 'Directly Responsible' For 'WannaCry' Ransomware Attack.
-- CHARTS: See How Much Of GOP Tax Cuts Will Go To The Middle Class.
And here are more early headlines:
GOP Tax Bill Goes To House Floor For Vote. (Washington Post)
House GOP Offers $81 Million Hurricane, Fire Disaster Aid Bill. (CNN)
McMaster Calls For Action To Block North Korea Nuclear Program. (PBS)
Atlanta Airport Returning To Normal Operations. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Astronaut And 2 Others Dock At International Space Station. (CBS)
New Aircraft Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth Springs A Leak. (BBC)
U.N. Finds 49% Increase In Migration Numbers Since 2000. (U.N. News Centre)
U.S. Calls For Relief Food To Be Delivered To Yemen. (Reuters)
