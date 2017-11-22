Neighbors Complain After Nightly 'Taps' Playing

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of political compromise. Glen Rock, Pa., showed the way when local resident Joshua Corney started playing a recording of "Taps" every night over loudspeakers. Neighbors complained. The American Civil Liberties Union defended him. At last, all have agreed "Taps" will continue but at a nearby cemetery.

(SOUNDBITE OF BUGLE CALL)

