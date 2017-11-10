© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Idaho Couple's Chickens Live Well And Prosper

Published November 10, 2017 at 6:34 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And, you know, I have always wanted to live on a spaceship. Not like the Millennium Falcon - I don't want to do any fighting - more like the Starship Enterprise, where I could just hang out on a holodeck and wear really angular clothing.

That dream has come true for a flock of chickens in Idaho. A Boise couple needed a bigger coop, so they went all-out and built the chickens a spaceship. It's silver with windows and flashing lights. The chickens seem to really dig it - probably no holodecks, though.

(SOUNDBITE OF "STAR TREK" HOLODECK SOUND EFFECT)

MARTIN: Captain to the bridge. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.