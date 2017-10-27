Top Stories: Soviets On JFK Assassination; Syrian Sarin Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.N. Watchdog: Syrian Government Responsible For April Sarin Gas Attack.

-- Documents Offer Insight Into Soviet View Of JFK's Assassination.

-- Does Smoking Pot Lead To More Sex?

And here are more early headlines:

Mattis Visits South Korea, Stresses Diplomacy With North Korea. (CNN)

Kenyan Presidential Election Turnout Very Low. (Reuters)

Australian Government Teeters As Dual Citizenship Lawmakers Disqualified. (New York Times)

Spain To Yank Government Powers From Catalonia. (Guardian)

Rights Group Calls For More Peacekeepers In C.A.R. (Human Rights Watch)

Pence to Visit North Dakota Airbase Today. (Forum News Service)

Hong Kong Market Floor Closes, Trading Only Online. (Bloomberg)

2 Women Rescued After Months Lost In The Pacific. (Star-Advertiser)

