That's A Lot Of Pumpkin Pie

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a record to report this morning. Every year, the town of Half Moon Bay in California holds a giant pumpkin contest. And this year, the winner weighed in at - get this - 2,363 pounds. It is the heaviest pumpkin in the competition's 44-year history. Although not a first for the guy who grew it, Joel Holland of Washington state has won the contest six other times, and I'm betting that guy is real sick of pumpkin pie. It's MORNING EDITION.