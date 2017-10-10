© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Pennsylvania Man Sets Up Fake Speed Trap

Published October 10, 2017 at 6:41 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Rickey McMillen was doing his own police work. He lives on a county road 50 miles outside Pittsburgh, and he was sick of drivers speeding and hitting deer. So Mr. McMillen parked his Chevy Cavalier on the roadside, put a flashing LED light on the dash and acted like a state trooper. He told WPXI in Pittsburgh it was working, vehicles were slowing down - until a real trooper came, took away Mr. McMillen's light and told him to stop trying to do his job. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.