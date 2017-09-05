© 2021
New Record Set In Bavaria For Carrying Beer Tankards

Published September 5, 2017 at 6:34 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. From Bavaria comes word of a new record for beer-tankard carrying. Not drinking the beer, mind you - just carrying the mugs. German tax inspector Oliver Strumpfel managed 29 full tankards. That's more than 150 pounds - no mean feat when you're not allowed to use a tray or slosh more than 10 percent of the beer. Next year, Strumpfel says he's going for 30 steins of beer. He says, I haven't reached my limit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.