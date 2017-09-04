For Months, President Trump Hasn't Revealed Where He Stands On DACA

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

President Trump has said a lot about the DACA program over the years, and he has not always been consistent. He made this promise when he announced his candidacy for president.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I will immediately terminate President Obama's illegal executive order on immigration immediately.

SHAPIRO: That was 2015. After Trump won the election in 2016, his definitive statements from the campaign became less so. In December, he told Time Magazine this about so-called DREAMers. Quote, "some were good students. Some have wonderful jobs. And they're in never-never land because they don't know what's going to happen." A few weeks after inauguration, he said this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: It's a very, very tough subject. We're going to deal with DACA with heart. I have to deal with a lot of politicians, don't forget. And I have to convince them that what I'm saying is right.

SHAPIRO: President Trump has been hinting about what his announcement tomorrow will be. On Friday, a reporter asked him what he would say to DREAMers who were scared.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: Think the DREAMers are terrific.

TRUMP: Thank you very much, everybody.

SHAPIRO: Tomorrow those DREAMers will find out if being terrific earns them continued protection from deportation.

