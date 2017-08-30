Top Stories: Harvey Hits Land Again; Mattis On Transgender Military Personnel

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Harvey Makes Landfall In Louisiana As Houston Copes With Record Rainfall.

-- Flooded Texas Chemical Plants Raise Concerns About Toxic Emissions.

-- Mattis Puts Hold On Transgender Ban For Current Military Service Members.

-- Ex-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Finally Meets Pope Francis.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Tweets Talking To North Korea Is "Not The Answer". (CNN)

Illinois Wants Federal Court Oversight Of Chicago Police. (WTTW)

Thousands Of Rohingyas Flee Myanmar To Bangladesh. (Reuters)

Venezuelan Assembly Seeks Trials Of Alleged Traitors. (AP)

India's Financial Hub, Mumbai, Paralyzed By Flooding. (BBC)

