Facebook Friends Aren't Your Real Friends

Published August 24, 2017 at 5:18 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. So if we're Facebook friends, does that mean we're really friends? Well, not necessarily, according to a state appeals court in Florida that, yes, spent time and resources pondering this - the question whether a judge in Miami needed to recuse herself because a lawyer in the case was a friend on Facebook. The 10-page opinion said maybe friend acceptance one meant close friendship and affiliation but now the degree of intimacy varies greatly. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.