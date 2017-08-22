© 2021
Police In Denmark Demand Busker Go Home And Practice

Published August 22, 2017 at 6:43 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. There's this understanding in karaoke, no matter how bad you are - I mean, sure, people may quietly cringe - but you're never kicked off stage. Well, karaoke rules don't extend to the streets of Denmark. A busker there was doing his version of "Wonderwall" from Oasis. Police made him go home. They said in a statement that he was loud, bad and noisy and, quote, "just because you can play "Wonderwall" does not mean that you should." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.