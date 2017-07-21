© 2021
Pounds Of Frozen Pork Land On Family's Florida Home

Published July 21, 2017 at 6:54 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. A Florida family is trying to figure out who sent them some gifts from the sky. It was 4 a.m. Travis and Jennie Adair were at their home in Deerfield Beach when they heard a bang. The family found packages of frozen pork on the roof and beside the house. Labels traced the pork to a man 170 miles away. He admitted he had given away some meat recently, but had no idea how it ended up airborne. When I first read this story, I was like, I'll believe it when pigs fly. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.