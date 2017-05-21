Trump Focuses On Impact Of Terrorism During Speech In Saudi Arabia

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We're going to start this hour with President Donald Trump's address to the leaders of majority Muslim nations meeting in Saudi Arabia.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations. This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life and decent people all in the name of religion, people that want to protect life and want to protect their religion. This is a battle between good and evil. When we see the scenes of destruction in the wake of terror, we see no signs that those murdered were Jewish or Christian Shia or Sunni. When we look upon the strains of innocent blood soaked into the ancient ground, we cannot see the faith or sect or tribe of the victims. We see only that they were children of God whose deaths are an insult to all that is holy. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.