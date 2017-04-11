Braves' New Stadium To Debut A Beer Aged With Bat Wood

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Who doesn't like some baseball with your beer? How do you feel about some baseball in your beer? Atlanta Braves fans can imbibe just that when their new ballpark opens this week. It's an IPA made out of baseball bats, but it's less crazy than it sounds. The beer has been aged on wood chips that are basically the waste that comes from making baseball bats. So it's technically beer made out of waste products, and that does not sound as delicious. Go Braves. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.