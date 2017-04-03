© 2021
Singer Bob Dylan Finally Gets His Nobel Prize

Published April 3, 2017 at 6:34 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Bob Dylan finally has his Nobel Prize. The Swedish academy tried to give him the award last year. Dylan, you may recall, made no comment for weeks - finally said of course he'd come for the Nobel ceremony and then didn't.

At last, over the weekend, he turned up in Stockholm, where he was in town anyway for a concert. And in a small ceremony, he received his award. And afterward, an academy representative simply called him very nice. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.