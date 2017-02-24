© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

No More 'Footloose' Comparisons For This Oklahoma Town

Published February 24, 2017 at 6:45 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FOOTLOOSE")

KENNY LOGGINS: (Singing) Got to, got to cut loose, footloose, kick off...

GREENE: Kicking off your Sunday shoes and getting down? Well, in Henryetta, Okla., that was actually illegal. An ordinance banning dancing within 500 feet of a church always had people comparing the town to the plot in the movie "Footloose." Well, no more. City council repealed that law. A guy at the meeting held up a sign basically quoting Kevin Bacon.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "FOOTLOOSE")

KEVIN BACON: (As Ren) I thought this was a party - let's dance.

(CHEERING)

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.