NBA Sends Memo To Teams About Social Media Conduct

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Apparently the NBA likes calling fouls so much they are extending their officiating beyond the basketball court. The league says teams are no longer allowed to criticize one another on social media accounts. Two NHL hockey teams went into full mocking mode. The Dallas Stars tweeted to the Nashville Predators - let's have a good game, wait, wrong league. Hope we win and you lose. Nashville tweeted back - well, we don't like you, so there. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.