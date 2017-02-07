Super Bowl Halftime Flushes Worried Suburban Detroit Officials
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're a football fan watching the Super Bowl, halftime comes. It may be time to grab another beer, more nachos and do this...
(SOUNDBITE OF TOILET FLUSHING)
GREENE: Outside Detroit, officials Sunday were worried about this...
(SOUNDBITE OF TOILETS FLUSHING)
GREENE: Too many people with the same idea at once stressing a sewer line that already broke and created a sinkhole. Well, somehow the sewer line held on, unlike the Atlanta Falcons.
