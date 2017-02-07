© 2021
Super Bowl Halftime Flushes Worried Suburban Detroit Officials

Published February 7, 2017 at 6:39 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're a football fan watching the Super Bowl, halftime comes. It may be time to grab another beer, more nachos and do this...

(SOUNDBITE OF TOILET FLUSHING)

GREENE: Outside Detroit, officials Sunday were worried about this...

(SOUNDBITE OF TOILETS FLUSHING)

GREENE: Too many people with the same idea at once stressing a sewer line that already broke and created a sinkhole. Well, somehow the sewer line held on, unlike the Atlanta Falcons.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.