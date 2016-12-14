© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Former Pro Wrestler Thwarts Convenience Store Robbery

Published December 14, 2016 at 6:54 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a reality check. Santa Claus, we know, is real. Pro wrestling, by contrast, tends to be staged. Yet former pro wrestler Shad Gaspard proved he had some real-life moves. The Miami Herald reports he was inside a convenience store in Coral Springs, Fla., when a gunman tried to rob it. As a wrestling announcer would put it, disregarding the weapon, the 6-foot-7 wrestler hauled the suspect outside, slammed him to the ground and pinned him until police arrived. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.