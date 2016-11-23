© 2021
Trump Calls For Unity, Healing In Thanksgiving Address

By Jessica Taylor
Published November 23, 2016 at 6:01 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump issued a Thanksgiving address on Wednesday evening, calling for the nation to come together after a bruising, bitter campaign.

"It is my prayer, that on this Thanksgiving, we begin to heal our divisions and move forward as one country, strengthened by a shared purpose and very, very common resolve," Trump said in the nearly two-minute video posted the night before the holiday.

The incoming president acknowledged that the past year has taken a toll on the country. "Emotions are raw and tensions just don't heal overnight," he admitted.

But, he called on the country to move forward and "restore the bonds of trust between citizens. Because when America is unified, there is nothing beyond our reach, and I mean absolutely nothing."

"Let us give thanks for all that we have, and let us boldly face the exciting new frontiers that lie ahead," Trump concluded.

The president-elect is spending the Thanksgiving holiday with his family at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Vice president-elect Mike Pence is spending the day in Mississippi where his son is stationed with the Marines.

Jessica Taylor
