New Zealand Brewer Recalls Exploding Beer Cans

Published November 21, 2016 at 6:23 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A New Zealand brewery has a new beer out in Sweden - well, had. It's called Aro Noir. It is a dark stout with an explosive finish and not the good kind. Sweden stopped selling it after reports of cans exploding, raining down what is described as a multi-roasted aroma with hints of pumpernickel bread, coffee, prunes, cocoa, tobacco and licorice. The brewer has issued a voluntary recall. Their explanation does not require a science degree. They are blaming over-carbonation. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.