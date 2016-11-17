Deer Herd Disrupts Cross-Country Event

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Drivers watch the side of the road dreading that moment they might strike a deer. Justin Deluzio did, but he was on foot. Mr. Deluzio tells NBC Philadelphia he was running a college cross-country race in Pennsylvania and turned his head just as a herd of deer leaped into the path. He was knocked down and bruised. In a triumph of will, Deluzio got up and finished. And we assume that the deer also was able to reach its destination. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.