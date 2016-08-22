93-Year-Old Man Completes Walk Across The U.S.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Nearly three years after Ernie Andrus walked away from the sands of San Diego, he arrived at Georgia's St. Simons Island one day after he turned 93 years old. His cross-country run was to raise money to send a World War II ship to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing. Ernie Andrus was a young medic on a similar ship in the war. He dipped his toes in the Atlantic, glad he was finished but wished it wasn't over. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.