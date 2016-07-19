© 2021
Can't Get Enough Of Chris Christie? He's Now A Bobblehead

Published July 19, 2016 at 6:41 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep in Cleveland. People sell Donald Trump bobbleheads outside the Republican Convention. But you can find alternatives. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has a new bobblehead, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is available even though Trump passed him over as a vice presidential choice.

The museum's CEO tells the Philadelphia Inquirer it takes three months to produce a new doll. So you will have to wait for the bobblehead of Mike Pence. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.