© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

New York City Council Votes To Give Landmark Status To Pepsi Sign

Published July 15, 2016 at 7:04 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is becoming a trend. We told you recently of a drive to give landmark status to an ad, a Citgo Petroleum sign in Boston. Now New York is moving in the same direction. The City Council is giving landmark status to a giant neon Pepsi-Cola sign in Queens. The City Council majority leader says it's not an ad but a staggering piece of pop art. The late pop artist Andy Warhol, who once painted a Pepsi bottle cap, must be smiling somewhere. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.