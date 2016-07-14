Here's Who Will Be Speaking At Donald Trump's Republican Convention

Peter Thiel, Antonio Sabato, Jr., and precisely zero former Republican presidential nominees — that's who will reportedly be speaking at the Republican convention next week.

The Republican National Committee has released a list of 62 speakers for next week's convention, and it is notable both for who is on it and who is not on it. Trump's convention will have the star power of a famous tech entrepreneur and a former soap opera actor (Sabato).

(The New York Times originally reported that football player Tim Tebow would speak, though he was not included on the RNC's official list. In a video on Instagram, Tebow later said it was just a rumor.)

Trump's speakers list is not as politician-heavy as the 2012 convention schedule, which mostly featured members of Congress, governors and former politicians as speakers.

The 2016 convention will be Trump-family-heavy — Donald Trump's wife, Melania, is included as a speaker, as well as four of his children: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump.

The speakers list also suggests that the nominee does not hew closely to at least one part of the new Republican platform. Tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel, who has in the past identified himself as libertarian, is also gay and supports gay marriage. The RNC platform, drafted this week, defines "natural marriage" as being between a man and a woman.

The list also shows that Trump will have the support of several top Republicans, including Speaker Paul Ryan, as well as several of Trump's rivals for the nomination, like Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Scott Walker and Ben Carson.

But the list is also notable for who is not on it. It does list New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, but it doesn't list Indiana Gov. Mike Pence — all three of those men are considered to be at the top of Trump's list of potential running mates. However, it's unclear whether the list telegraphs anything about whom Trump will choose.

The list also signals the deep divisions that Trump has created in the Republican Party. Neither of the past two Republican nominees, John McCain or Mitt Romney, are listed, nor are the past two Republican presidents, George H.W. and George W. Bush. McCain, the 2008 nominee, spoke at the 2012 convention, and George W. Bush, the departing president, spoke at the 2008 convention.

All four had previously said they would not attend this year's convention. Bob Dole, the 1996 Republican nominee, is the only former nominee expected to attend (though he is not listed as a speaker).

The RNC characterized its list of 62 names as "partial," so others could still be added. Below is the list that the RNC sent out:

Pastor Mark Burns

Phil Ruffin

Congressman Ryan Zinke

Pat Smith

Mark Geist

John Tiegen

Congressman Michael McCaul

Sheriff David Clarke

Congressman Sean Duffy

Darryl Glenn

Senator Tom Cotton

Karen Vaughn

Governor Mike Huckabee

Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Melania Trump

Senator Joni Ernst

Kathryn Gates-Skipper

Marcus Luttrell

Dana White

Governor Asa Hutchinson

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Michael Mukasey

Andy Wist

Senator Jeff Sessions

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn

Alex Smith

Speaker Paul Ryan

Congressman Kevin McCarthy

Kerry Woolard

Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Dr. Ben Carson

Co-Chair Sharon Day

Natalie Gulbis

Kimberlin Brown

Antonio Sabato Jr.

Peter Thiel

Eileen Collins

Senator Ted Cruz

Newt Gingrich

Michelle Van Etten

Lynne Patton

Eric Trump

Harold Hamm

Congressman Chris Collins

Brock Mealer

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn

Governor Mary Fallin

Darrell Scott

Lisa Shin

Governor Rick Scott

Chairman Reince Priebus

Tom Barrack

Ivanka Trump

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Jerry Falwell Jr.

Rabbi Haskel Lookstein

Chris Cox

Senator Mitch McConnell

Tiffany Trump

Governor Chris Christie

Donald J. Trump Jr.

Governor Scott Walker

Update: This post was updated on July 15, 2016, to reflect Tim Tebow's announcement on Instagram.

