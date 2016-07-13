Chief Mouser Gets To Keep His Job At 10 Downing St.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. David Cameron vacates 10 Downing St. today after candidates for his job dropped out right and left amid charges of backstabbing. But one guy at the prime minister's residence will keep his job because of his quote, "strong, predatory drive." That would be Larry the Cat. He's apparently done a brilliant job as Downing Street's chief mouser and so will be kept on after Theresa May, the new prime minister, moves in.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAT MEOWING)

MONTAGNE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.