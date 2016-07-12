© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Avery's Hopes To Quench Thirst For Election Beverages

Published July 12, 2016 at 7:57 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The voting has begun. A perennial of American campaigns is competing flavors - ice cream, coffee. And Avery's Beverages in Connecticut has jumped in with Trump Tonic, labeled make America grape again. Avery's manager says it's acidic. Hillary Hooch contains berries, though its exact ingredients, he jokes, are classified. Something new this year - unlabeled sodas for drinkers wanting to write in their presidential choices. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.