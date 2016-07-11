Sanders And Clinton To Rally Together In New Hampshire

The campaigns for Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders announced in coordinated statements that they will campaign together Tuesday in Portsmouth, N.H.

"On Tuesday, July 12, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will join Hillary Clinton for a campaign event at Portsmouth High School to discuss their commitment to building an America that is stronger together and an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top," said the statement released by both campaigns.

The phrasing is significant, in that it references both Clinton's general-election campaign slogan, "Stronger Together," and the animating issue and the heart of Sanders primary bid — income inequality.

The question remaining is how enthusiastically does Sanders endorse Clinton? It has been 27 days since the last contest in the Democratic primary, and Sanders has held off from making an endorsement, though he has inched closer over the past couple of weeks.

Over the weekend, Democrats came together in Orlando, Fla., to debate the party's platform. The platform now endorses a $15 minimum wage among other issues Sanders had been fighting for in his campaign.

"We have made enormous strides," Sanders said in a release from his campaign. "Thanks to the millions of people across the country who got involved in the political process — many for the first time — we now have the most progressive platform in the history of the Democratic Party."

On Saturday, Clinton's campaign announced an expansion of her health care proposals that brings her closer to Sanders' call for Medicare for all.

"Hillary will pursue efforts to give Americans in every state in the country the choice of a public-option insurance plan, and to expand Medicare by allowing people 55 years or older to opt in while protecting the traditional Medicare program," the campaign wrote.

Negotiations over the platform, Clinton's health care announcement over the weekend and a college affordability announcement last week have been key in moving Sanders toward Tuesday's expected endorsement.

