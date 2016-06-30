© 2021
Cat Causes Flood Damage At Humane Society

Published June 30, 2016 at 7:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We now know who may have caused a flood at the Humane Society in Broward County, Fla. The suspect is just 6 months old. She is known for causing trouble, including often playing in sinks. And she is a cat. A spokesman at the shelter says this kitten likely used her paw to turn on a faucet. The water was left on for 17 hours, causing flooding, $5,000 in damage. The kitten has now been adopted, presumably by a family with very tall sinks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.