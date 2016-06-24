© 2021
Fairbanks' Midnight Sun Baseball Game Called Because Of Darkness

Published June 24, 2016 at 6:53 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. In Fairbanks, Alaska this time of year, it stays light almost through the night. And there's an annual baseball tradition, the Midnight Sun Game - first pitch, 10:30 p.m. It's really a celebration of the solstice and all that daylight. But this year, things got awkward. The game was called in the seventh inning for darkness. A combination of storm clouds and a briefly setting sun made it just impossible to see. Some suggest maybe install lights. Organizers say, what would be the point? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.