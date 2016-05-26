© 2021
Suburban Detroit Police Officer Protects And Serves — Pizza

Published May 26, 2016 at 6:51 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A police officer near Detroit lived up to that common motto - to protect and serve - pizza. A delivery man outside Detroit escaped a car crash with some bruises. The responding officer helped the injured. And then he grabbed the undelivered pizza and finished the job (laughter). WDIV in Detroit reports that hungry Carl Babik was shocked to open his door to a cop.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CARL BABIK: I'm like, dude, what the heck? What did I do?

GREENE: His big mistake, though - he didn't tip. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.