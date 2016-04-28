If Basketball Had A Penalty Box, Ted Cruz Would Be In It

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good Morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Presidential candidate Ted Cruz campaigned in Indiana by talking of the movie "Hoosiers." That film about basketball captured my state's heart. Cruz misspoke, though, when talking about a crucial piece of equipment.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TED CRUZ: You know the amazing thing is that basketball ring here in Indiana, it's the same height as it is in New York City and every other place in this country.

INSKEEP: The basketball ring is a hoop or rim. The Texan says he just stumbled, though, like calling Texas the five-pointed thingy state. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.