4 Prince Videos You Should Watch Right Now

Prince, the iconic gender- and genre-busting musician, died on Thursday.

We've covered the news here. But there's also no better way to remember the star than through his performances. Here are four that you should watch right now.

1. 'When Doves Cry'

Prince's biggest hit was released in 1984, as the lead single to his album Purple Rain. "When Doves Cry" spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and in some ways speaks not only to the impeccable craft of Prince's melodies but also to the power of his iconography.

2. Super Bowl XLI Halftime Performance

In 2007, the heavens cooperated to produce what Billboard magazine ranked as the best Super Bowl halftime performance of all time.

3. Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Performance

Prince was not only a singular performer but was also a spectacular musician. In 2004, during his induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he joined Tom Petty and Steve Winwood onstage for a rendition of George Harrison's While My Guitar Gently Weeps. He didn't touch a microphone yet still stole the show shredding on his electric guitar. It starts at 3:33.

4. 1982 Performance Of 'I Wanna Be Your Lover'

"I Wanna Be Your Lover" was Prince's first hit, reaching No. 1 on the R&B charts in 1979. This is a 1982 performance that starts off with that hit and then builds into the kind of visceral performance that made him an icon.

