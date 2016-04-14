Conflicting Interpretations Add To Mystique Of GOP Convention

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: Is he right about his interpretation that the delegates can do whatever they want?

DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: Hi, good morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: Is he right about his interpretation that the delegates can do whatever they want?

MONTANARO: Well, it's actually a case that a lot of other Republicans have made previously. Now, he mentions Rule 37 there. There's nothing in Rule 37 specifically that talks about conscience of a delegate and being able to vote how they want. There's some language in Rule 38 that might support some of his position. And he's even written a letter to the RNC making this case.

INSKEEP: Well, what about the other thing that he said - that the delegates, when they show up at the convention, can make the rules whatever they want them to be and they can do whatever they want that way?

MONTANARO: Well, they absolutely can do that. They're going to meet the Wednesday before the convention. There are some sticky rules that they're going to try to iron out. And the candidates are trying to get the kinds of people on that rules committee that are going to agree with them so that the rules favor them.

INSKEEP: Political traditions that were very familiar once upon a time and that we haven't dealt with in generations - Domenico, thanks.

MONTANARO: Thank you.

