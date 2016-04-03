© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Amtrak Train Hits Backhoe, Derails South Of Philadelphia, Killing 2

By Camila Domonoske
Published April 3, 2016 at 10:17 AM EDT

An Amtrak train heading from New York to Savannah, Ga., struck a piece of construction equipment and derailed just south of Philadelphia, Amtrak says.

Two people died in the crash, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency authorities said at a press conference; neither were passengers or crew on the train. PEMA spokeswoman Ruth Miller says the two people who died were "in, on or near the backhoe that was struck."

Thirty-five passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening conditions.

Northeast Corridor service between Wilmington, Del., and Philadelphia was suspended for several hours.

Amtrak says the accident was caused when train 89 hit a backhoe on the tracks, derailing the lead engine. The railroad service says approximately 341 passengers and seven crew members were on board at the time.

Amtrak has established an emergency hotline; anyone with questions about friends or family who were on train 89 can call 800-532-9101.

Federal Railroad Administration investigators are on the scene, and The National Transportation Safety Board is en route.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: April 3, 2016 at 12:00 AM EDT
An earlier version of this post indicated the train was northbound; it was southbound.
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske