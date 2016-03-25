© 2021
Why Sen. Patrick Leahy Takes Batman's Side

By Renee Montagne
Published March 25, 2016 at 6:01 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. "Batman V. Superman" opens today, also the senator from Vermont versus Superman. Patrick Leahy has a cameo in the movie as a senator in a congressional hearing on whether Superman is a tyrant or a hero. It's not the first time the Batman fan, Leahy, traded D.C., for DC Comics. Once, he stood up to the Joker.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE DARK KNIGHT")

PATRICK LEAHY: (As Gentleman at Party) We're not intimidated by thugs.

MONTAGNE: Something he's never actually said to opponents on the Judiciary Committee. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

