Florida Woman Fights To Keep A House-Trained Alligator

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is trying to seize a pet named Rambo. They say he's just too big. But his owner, Mary Thorn, of Lakeland, Fla., says everybody loves Rambo. He's housetrained, loves to dress in costumes, watches TV with the family dogs, knows signed language commands, even lets newborn babies take pictures with him.

Did I mention that Rambo is a 6-foot-long alligator?